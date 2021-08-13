Northampton Muay Thai fighter Thomas Lancaster 'confident' ahead of 'Superfight Series Championship' in Dunstable

Thomas Lancaster (right) says he's 'confident' ahead of his bout at the weekend

A Northampton Muay Thai fighter is set to perform in front of hundreds of people at a martial arts 'super fight' tournament this weekend.

Thomas Lancaster, from Kingsthorpe, will fight in the Superfight Series Championship in Dunstable on Saturday (August 14), with his K1 rules bout starting at around 7.30pm.

Tom's name was randomly pulled out of a hat on Thursday (August 12) to fight Mouad Iq in the four-man 66kg tournament.

If he wins, Tom will go into the final fight of the night where he could win a belt and a cash prize.

The 23-year-old said: "This is the best I've looked. The best I've trained. Yeah, it's exciting.

"The last time I fought was back in March last year; it'll be good to hear a crowd again.

"I just can't wait to get back in there. I'm always confident. It's just the mental side of getting my head in the game now.

"I've got a weigh-in then, after that, I will rehydrate and then it's showtime on Saturday night."

The former Kingsthorpe College student has been training in combat sports since he was eight and competing since he was 15.

Tom trains at BST in Sixfields under John Graham and his dad Danny McCamley.