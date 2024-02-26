Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton mother has shared how she took the plunge to start her own business and encourages others to do what they feel passionate about.

Danielle Yates set up her own mortgage and protection company 18 months ago, called Mortgages Made Simple, after years of working for a local estate agency.

Whilst being a proud mother to three and a grandparent to one, Danielle has single-handedly grown her business to offer a 24/7 mortgage service that supports clients every step of the way – as well as gaining many five star reviews.

Danielle’s husband Ryan, who got in touch with the Chronicle & Echo to recommend his wife off the back of our celebrations of female-owned businesses, said: “I know she is my wife but she is an inspiration to other women, showing you can be a successful business owner and mother.”

The business owner, from Kingsthorpe, shared that she has worked in the financial industry since leaving school and discovered a passion for mortgages in particular.

Having brought up three sons, who are now 14, 17 and 21, Danielle went back to work in an estate agency when they were older.

However, in October 2022, she decided it was time to start something up for herself and focus on what she had always loved.

“There were tears and days I wondered if I’d done the right thing,” said Danielle. “The hours I do are substantially longer than I have ever done, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love it.

“It gives me flexibility to be with my family and granddaughter. I do it my way, how and when I want to.”

Danielle has been on a “massive learning curve” as this is her first time owning a business. She says it comes with “a lot of hard work, paperwork and long hours”.

“Everything means more to me now,” she added. “Last year was fantastic and I only want it to get even better. I want people to come to me when they need mortgages and protection, as I can and will help.”

Most of Danielle’s clients are secured through word of mouth and she says it is “the best feeling in the world” when she gets recommended.

When asked what message she would send to others who are considering starting their own ventures, Danielle said: “Don’t be afraid or scared. If you really love what you do and feel you can make a difference, just do it.

“There were days that I cried but I’m lucky to have such a supportive husband. If all else fails, you can always go back and do something else. You’ve only got one life.”

Danielle liaises with other female brokers and mortgage company owners in the UK and says they all support one another.

“We’re all in this life and want to do well for our families and ourselves,” she said. “We should help each other.”

Danielle concluded with the poignant message that she and Ryan live by – if you are not happy with what you are doing, change it and live your one life how you want to.