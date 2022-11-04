A Northampton mother has shared her extreme pride as her 21-year-old daughter has overcome the struggles and setbacks of being born prematurely.

Back in 2001, Molly McPhee was on the front cover of Chronicle & Echo after being born 11 weeks early and weighing just one-and-a-half pounds.

Now, Molly has completed her fine art degree at the University of Northampton, been awarded a residency at NN Contemporary Art, and has been scouted for a London exhibition this month.

Louise Edwards, Molly’s mother and a teacher at Campion School, said: “Although Molly knows, I want to reiterate how proud I am of her for overcoming so many struggles. It is fantastic to see how she has come on.”

Molly spent six months on a ward after she was born, and Louise would have to leave her there each afternoon. She would often be moved to hospitals in Oxford and Leicester, which meant a lot of travelling for the family.

“We had camp beds next to Molly to stay beside her,” said Louise.

Molly spent the first few weeks of her life in an incubator, suffered bleeding on the brain, and stomach infections. She underwent seven blood transfusions before getting a nasty strain of bronchitis, and also had suspected eye problems.

She came home around six months after she was born, but was in and out of hospitals until she was five – and even then, she had breathing problems and severe asthma. Molly also experienced delayed speech and had to have speech therapy until she was 16.

Molly has not only faced physical setbacks but struggles with her mental health too. She has, however, come out the other side. She passed her GCSEs to study level three art at college, which landed her a place at the University of Northampton and “a step towards independence”.

Talking about what she would say to parents in a similar situation to what she was in 21 years ago, Louise said: “There are bumps along the way and it may seem like it’s never ending, but keep going and fighting. There’s hope and Molly is living proof of that.”

Supporting Molly, Louise, and their family every step of the way was Bliss, a charity for babies born premature or sick.

“Bliss was there for the family right from the beginning,” said Louise. “No one knows what it’s like to have a premature baby, and Bliss provided that comfort.”

Next year, Louise will be running the London Marathon in aid of Bliss and the continuous work they do. The school teacher said: “The charity continues to fight to improve the outcomes and quality of life for babies like Molly and her younger brother Henry, who was also born premature.

“More needs to be done to raise awareness of the long term impact of extreme preterm births, and support families through extended maternity, paternity and neonatal leave – as well as with the increasing costs of having a sick baby in hospital.”

Louise says she is running for Molly and all of the babies born sick or premature, and aims to raise £2,500 in sponsorship.