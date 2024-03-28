Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in front of her husband at home has been reunited with the team of ambulance heroes who saved her life.

Ashleigh Loach was just 29 years old when she stopped breathing and fell unconscious at her home in Dallington back in October 2018 – not long after the birth of her youngest daughter Paisley.

Ashleigh, who has Crohn’s disease, put her symptoms of tiredness, dizziness and heart palpitations down to the disease flaring up due to her recent pregnancy. However, they were a sign of something much more dangerous.

Within seconds of the collapse in the presence of her husband Dave, he attempted to wake Ashleigh as she lay on the bed and called 999 – when an emergency medical advisor provided CPR instructions over the phone.

Dave said: “I knew something was wrong with Ashleigh, she looked grey and gaunt and my survival mode kicked in.”

He “found the strength” to begin CPR as paramedics rapidly made their way to the scene, arriving six minutes later. The paramedics worked together to stabilise Ashleigh before she was rushed to Northampton General Hospital.

She was transported to Kettering within one hour of her arrival and, sadly, the doctors were not hopeful about Ashleigh’s condition. She was placed in an induced coma and her family were warned she may not make it through the night.

Ashleigh remained in hospital for two weeks under the care of specialists, and was fitted with an internal defibrillator designed to shock her if her heart stopped again.

The mother, now aged 34, said: “I don’t remember much about that day, if anything at all, so with the help of my family I have been able to piece things together.

“My first memory of actually waking up [from the coma] was seeing my mum there holding my hand and telling me I was in hospital.”

Six years on, Ashleigh is doing well but admits it was hard to come to terms with what happened.

“My life has completely changed since my cardiac arrest and I often feel frustrated that I am not back to the ‘normal’ Ashleigh I once was,” she said.

“I was desperate to get back to work when I got home and to get back to my independent self but I soon learned that it wouldn’t be this way.

“I am a generally positive person so it has been hard dealing with what follows a cardiac arrest. However, I am incredibly grateful for all those who came together to save my life and that I am still here to watch my daughters Pippa and Paisley grow up together with my husband.”

The pair praised the work of the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in helping to save Ashleigh’s life – and they have since been reunited.

Ian French, one of the paramedics, valued the opportunity to meet Ashleigh’s family and see how her life “has changed and moved forward”.

Specialist practitioner Matthew Stringfellow, who was also on the scene, said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. To see the support Ashleigh has from her family and to see how well she is doing is incredible.”