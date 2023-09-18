Watch more videos on Shots!

A Northampton-based mother of three has shared her journey of launching a business, promoting a technique that reduces stress and encourages relaxation.

Shona Rathore founded Red Reflexology in October 2019 and specialises in women’s health, working across maternity, postnatal and the menopause.

Located in her home studio in Flore, Shona aims to enhance the overall wellbeing of her clients – many of which now regularly attend four years on from her business launch.

This week (September 18 to 24) is World Reflexology Week, and Shona wanted to share the benefits and raise awareness of what the technique actually is.

“Reflexology works on the principle that reflexes in your foot, but also your face and hands, relate to various organs and systems in your body,” said Shona.

The idea is that by stimulating these areas through massage, you can relieve and prevent health issues and support emotional wellbeing – by increasing blood flow to the associated organs.

Shona added: “It encourages natural healing and balance in the body, but is mainly relaxing and enjoyable.”

As well as specialising in women’s health, Shona is qualified in baby reflexology and treats a number of men as well.

When asked about the benefits of reflexology, Shona says there are limitations about what you can say – but the main thing is that it “promotes relaxation and reduces stress”.

“It calms the nervous system and helps with sleep,” she added. “It’s known to help with the symptoms of all kinds of things and boosts your immune system.”

Ahead of founding her business and becoming self-employed, Shona was a primary school teacher for 12 years.

As a mother of three, she decided her career was not giving her the flexibility she needed.

Having always been a “firm believer in the holistic approach to health”, Shona explored her fascination – which goes back to when she first tried reflexology herself in Cyprus at just 17 years old.

“I was amazed by what they could tell me about myself,” said Shona. “I felt a benefit from it.”

Shona took the plunge and qualified with a level three diploma from the Academy of Reflexology and Massage in Northampton.

Now, 23 years on from the first time she had reflexology, she runs a successful business with a “loyal client base that visits regularly”.

Having completed her training to kickstart her teaching career, it was not until later down the line that Shona’s fascination with reflexology turned into the consideration of making it her work.

“It was a big step,” she said. “A massive risk going self-employed, but the time felt right and I had the support of my husband.”

Shona’s treatment room is based at home, which she enjoys as she has created a “stress-free environment” and can pick her own hours doing what she is truly passionate about.

Though there has not been an excess of research conducted into reflexology, there is evidence that dates back as far as ancient Chinese medicine – which Shona urges anyone interested to look into.