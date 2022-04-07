Northampton mayor Rufia Ashraf raises £600 for domestic abuse charity with dinner and raffle

Rufia Ashraf.

Northampton’s mayor has helped raise £600 for Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Services (NDAS) after holding a charity dinner.

The event took place on Sunday (April 3) at Lasaan Restaurant and was organised by Councillor Rufia Ashraf, the current mayor of Northampton. Attendees paid for seats, as well as raffle tickets. Prizes were provided through donations to the mayor.

Cllr Ashraf has been supporting the services throughout her year in office. After becoming a trustee to NDAS in 2021, the mayor said this was her last chance to fundraise within her position before her time in office closes.

She said: “I am mayor for one year and I have been raising money here and there. This fundraiser was my last chance to do so during my term as I will be too busy with mayoral visits and such in future to do another one.

"We raised just under £600 but a very kind mayor from a neighbouring town rounded it up to £600.

"I am very close to this charity. I have a sister who has experienced domestic abuse twice in her life and I know several others who have been through the same. I’m also supporting NDAS because it is still a taboo subject that a lot of people don’t want to talk about.

"But I’m bringing it to the forefront because it is important. So I’m supporting them the best way I can.”

The money will go towards staffing NDAS’ numerous shelters throughout Northampton as well as paying for therapy sessions for those who have been through abuse.

A representative from NDAS said: “Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service are proud to be the Northampton mayor’s charity of the year and have been extremely thankful for the money raised by the Mayor throughout her term. In addition to her support as mayor, Rufia is also on the board of trustees for NDAS.

“Fundraising such as this allows us to give our clients the best possible chance of overcoming the impact and trauma that domestic abuse has had on them."