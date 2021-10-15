Northampton mayor organises candlelit vigil for those who have died or suffered from domestic abuse
A candlelit vigil is being held by the mayor in Northampton next month to acknowledge the women, men and children who have died or suffered from domestic abuse.
Mayor Rufia Ashraf has organised the vigil on the portico of All Saints Church on George Row at 7pm on Thursday, November 25, as her mayoral charity is Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS).
As a councillor, an ex-social worker and a trustee of NDAS, I have seen and heard of the catastrophic impact of domestic abuse first hand," she said.
"I want to make a public statement to show support to those who are suffering and to honour and remember those who have lost their lives.
"We hope to shine a light on the problems some are facing and to let people know there is help available to them.”
Attendees can register their interest on Facebook here.