Northampton Marks and Spencer employee goes viral on TikTok for hilarious Percy Pig dances

Brandon has gone viral on TikTok.

A Marks and Spencer employee from Northampton has gone viral on TikTok accumulating more than two million views.

Brandon Spatcher, who works at the Sixfields store in Gambrel Road, has attracted new fans thanks to his Percy Pig obsession.

The TikTok video, which features Brandon, now has more than two million views and 324,000 likes. It shows the debut of a new Percy Pig Smoothie launching in M&S and Brandon professing his need for the drink, comparing it to water and a source of maintaining life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Me and Danielle [team manager and social media account managers] both saw a video on TikTok by our M&S Aberdeen colleagues, and thought we wanted to use the same sound. I thought the Percy Smoothie would be the perfect product for our audience.”

Other videos on the page show Brandon using the store as a catwalk showing off the new Percy Pig backpacks as well as new cocktails.

Brandon, like many other teenagers, has an interest in social media but his passion goes beyond just having an account with his own personal TikTok having close to 150,000 followers. Skills he has learnt through his own brand deals have helped with the ones he now uses at M&S.

He added: “Another skill I have developed further is finding ways to market a product but in a fun and appealing way.”

Working at Marks and Spencer has not only helped with Brandon’s social media, dancing and lipsyncing skills but has also helped him to feel like himself surrounded by support compared to other jobs he had had before.

“In my previous work I have never felt I could be myself, having only last year came out as a gay man, I still felt lost. But joining M&S with such friendly and inviting staff and a lovely, warm environment, I felt like I could actually be myself,” Brandon continued.

What started during the pandemic with M&S stores using social media to relay information to their customers about rules in the stores and opening times, TikTok has now become a way for the stores to show off new products and in the case of the Sixfields store a chance for some fun. This does not seem to be the end for the content put out by the shop as Brandon explained that as he has now finished college, he will have lots more time to work on content.

Brandon is even now starting to get recognised on social media and in real life say.

He said: “I went out in town, and so many people came up to me in the clubs saying ‘Mr M&S Tiktok’ and silly things like that, but I absolutely loved it.”