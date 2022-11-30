A Northampton man has won a Guinness World Record for completing the most Rubix cubes in 24 hours.

George Scholey, originally from Northampton, achieved the title for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved in 24 hours on Guinness World Records Day 2022 (November 10).

The record to beat was 5,800, which was set in 2013 and George achieved a huge 6,931.

The 20-year-old said: “I don’t think it’s quite got to me yet, I feel very out of sync, but I’m just very gratified. I knew that I would be able to hopefully beat the record, but I didn’t realise I’d be able to do it by that much. It’s been really exciting.

“When it hit 12 hours, I was really excited. Someone even let off a party popper in the room. I thought 12 hours, that’s great and then I realised I’m halfway, I have so far to go.”

The English student, who now lives in London for university, has racked up plenty of accolades ever since he started participating in national and international competitions. So far, he has broken nine national records and is the current reigning UK champion.

George Scholey with his World Record.

The hobby first began when George was around 13 years old. The now-champion took an interest in magic tricks, and originally asked his dad for two rotating puzzles to learn a trick that involved a Rubik’s cube. He then decided to try his hand at speedcubing on the side.

George also doubles as a skateboarder in his free time. This skill allowed him to break the record for most rotating puzzle cubes solved on a skateboard, achieving a total of 500.

George solved his first Rubik’s cube in about two minutes and then continued improving his skills, training for even six hours a day and amassing thousands of solves in a short time. Now he can solve a two-by-two cube as quickly as 1.5 seconds.

“Break it down and not overwhelm yourself trying to learn too much in one go,” he suggests to those who would like to improve their cubing skills.