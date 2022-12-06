Northampton man watched England’s World Cup group games in Qatar, ahead of win against Senegal

A Northampton man travelled to Qatar to watch eight World Cup games – three of which were England’s group matches ahead of their 3-0 win against Senegal on Sunday (December 4) to see them through to the quarter finals.

29-year-old Matthew Garlick works as a chef on a private super yacht and as his leave was due in November following four months of work, he decided to use the time to watch the World Cup.

He created quite the stir on social media when he was spotted wearing a Northampton Town Football Club shirt live on television during England’s game against the USA.

Matthew Garlick (pictured) travelled to Qatar to watch eight World Cup games, including England's three group games.

Alongside England’s three group matches against Iran, USA and Wales, Matthew also watched Croatia versus Morocco, Brazil versus Switzerland, France versus Denmark, and Japan versus Spain.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo about his favourite England match, Matthew said: “The experience is hard to describe. The fans were passionate and loud, particularly during our match against Wales as they wanted to get one over on us – but we could see England were comfortable.”

However, Matthew’s stand out moment was seeing Japan beat Spain 2-1, which saw them through to the final 16 in the tournament. “Their fans were really impressive and they showed up for the team,” he said.

The 29-year-old says he has remained confident in England’s performances throughout the World Cup, but was unsure of what would happen after the 0-0 draw against the USA.

Even watching the game against Senegal on Sunday (December 4) from home after he had returned from Qatar, Matthew was confident we would make it through.

Matthew praised the performances of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham, who he says “bosses it in midfield for his age”.

Looking ahead to England’s quarter final match against France on Saturday (December 10) at 7pm, Matthew said: “It’ll be a good test against France. It’s tricky to predict but we have a good squad who will give them a good game.”

