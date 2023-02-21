Northampton man wants to cycle from London to Paris to raise money for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

A Northampton man is planning to cycle from London to Paris to raise money for those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Cycling enthusiast, Tomas Andrulis, aged 45, has lived in West Hunsbury for eight years after moving to Northampton from Lithuania.

Just two years ago, he cycled from Northampton to London and now he wants to cycle his longest distance yet whilst raising money for the British Red Cross’ Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.

Tomas said: “There are a lot of things you can do for yourself but, many times, you realise that you can do some good things for others. For example, in Turkey and Iran, people lost homes because of the earthquake and families with children are left without water, food or medication. They sustain a lot of various injuries and most are likely left out in the cold, especially at night, so they need some temporary shelters, water and blankets to allow them to get back on track.

“Same with the Ukrainian people, who's cities and infrastructure have been destroyed. We can see a lot of refugees in the world from Ukraine- a lot of defenders who fight for the country - sustain serious injuries, some losing limbs, which can leave them disabled for life, so they still need our support.”

The 45-year-old cyclist plans to embark on his 240 mile journey from London Euston to the Eiffel Tower in Paris at the end of April.

He expects to be on the road for between five to eight days, depending on weather conditions and other potential delays.

Tomas is hopeful that he will raise £2,000 for the British Red Cross’ appeal and has, so far, raised £72 on his Facebook fundraiser.

Tomas added: “I realise that this challenge can raise awareness and help people in need of that support. So this isn't just a ride, it has more meaning behind it.”

