Northampton man to run five marathons in five days to raise money for mum with rare cancer

A Northampton man is running five marathons in five days to help raise money for his mum who has a rare form of ovarian cancer.

Harry Wildman is running three marathons locally, a marathon around Liverpool and is taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday (April 23).

The 27-year-old from Abington is hoping to raise £10,000 to help fund his mum’s treatment and to cover her loss of earnings due to time off work.

Harry said: “This is all for my mum and I’m loving the fact that it’s a challenge and I’ve got people coming to help me, hopefully it’s going to be a good event and I’ll be able to look back on it as a time where I’ve raised awareness and funds to really help my mum.”

His mum, Jo, has a rare form of aggressive ovarian cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2021 and she has undergone 20 months of chemotherapy treatment in total.

Harry added: “I know everyone's going through the cost of living crisis at the moment but anything really does help. And if anyone can spare anything it would be a massive help out to my family, it’s really appreciated.”

Harry has raised more than £8,000 for his mum and spoke of how grateful he is for the donations and support so far.

Jo with son Harry, when he was younger.

He said: “I just want to say a massive thank you, I can’t believe the support that I’ve had, it’s been incredible. Not even just the donations, but just the amount of people sharing it and taking the time to message me or just comment on posts.

“It honestly means the world.”

Comments on Harry’s JustGiving page are full of supportive messages for Harry and his mum.

One reads: “Jo has been so lovely to me since my first day at uni in 2013. I had the pleasure of working alongside her for two years and I wish her all the best. What an amazing thing you’re doing Harry.”

