A Northampton man is preparing to take on an unusual challenge of climbing three mountains BACKWARDS to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Ben Stewart, who lives in Moulton, will climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon backwards to raise funds for the charity’s life saving research.

The 30-year-old will start the gruelling challenge on June 21 and expects it will take around 30 hours to complete.

The sports therapist and personal trainer will cover a walking distance of 23 miles, along with an ascent of more than 10,000 feet.

Ben said: “I set myself a charity challenge each year and always try to do something unique.

“I wanted to take it a step further this time and really test myself – and that’s where the idea to do all three UK peaks backwards came to me.

“As far as I know, I’m the first person to ever attempt this, so there’s a lot riding on it. I’ve been training since the start of the year and it’s been going really well.

“I’m not going to take this lightly, as it will be over a day of constant hard work, and I know it will be really tough on my calves and feet. But I’m quietly confident and committed to completing it, alongside raising funds for a really good cause.”

It won’t be the first time Ben has completed a challenge walking backwards.

In 2019, he managed to complete walking Snowdon backwards, before walking 30 miles backwards at a local reservoir in 2021.

“The challenges were tough, but not as tough as I thought they would be,” added Ben, who lost his Grandad to a sudden cardiac arrest.

“It was the day after which was harder, as my legs were in pain. I’m carrying out a specific exercise programme in the run up to this event, so hopefully it won’t be as painful this time around.

“I’m aiming to raise £5,000 for the BHF, and I know that raising funds for the charity’s research will definitely help me through the tough times.

“It’s incredibly motivating to know that the money I raise could help those living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

Funds raised by Ben will go towards the BHF’s life saving research into heart and circulatory conditions like heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia, and their risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hannah Pennock, fundraising manager for BHF, added: “We are always amazed at the innovative ways our supporters raise funds for the BHF – and Ben is no exception.

“It is only with donations from people like Ben that we can keep our research going and discover the treatments and cures of the future.

“We wish Ben the best of luck with his challenge – we are so grateful for his support.”

Ben will also hold a silent auction in Camphill Community Centre on Saturday May 21, to help raise further funds for the BHF. Any local businesses who are willing to donate prizes can email Ben at [email protected]