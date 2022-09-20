Northampton man reveals 'surreal' experience of attending Queen's funeral and of 'being part of history'

A Northampton man has revealed his “surreal” experience of attending the Queen's funeral and of “being part of history”.

Peter Bason, chair of governors at Northampton School for Boys and volunteer at Old Northamptonians sports club, was invited to the Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday (September 19).

He was invited because he was awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to education and sport in Northampton - and the monarchy wanted people from that exclusive list to come and represent their communities.

Peter Bason (right) outside of Westminster Abbey before The Queen's funeral on Monday morning (September 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 66-year-old said: "They phoned me the Saturday after The Queen passed away and asked whether I was available. They emailed me to say it's not a scam and you're definitely coming. It was quite a surreal experience.

"I was honoured. Absolutely honoured. To go and represent my community, my town, it's an incredible honour."

Peter got down to the funeral at around 8am and was escorted to his seat in the Nave.

He said: "I had to go through quite an intense security and ID system. Then you're escorted into the Abbey and shown to your seat.

"I was very lucky, I was in the Nave, just under where Prime Minister Liz Truss delivered her reading. I got a great view from all the processions coming in, dignitaries, all the heads of states, all the former prime ministers, then the funeral procession as it came in and the coffin.

"I was there from 8am until probably 12.30pm. It just went in a flash. It was just so fascinating and interesting. It was just amazing, really."

When asked what his personal highlights of the day were, Peter said the “amazing” pipes and drums gave him goosebumps.

He said: "Five minutes before the funeral started it went really quiet in the Abbey and you could just start to hear the sound of the pipes and the drums and the noise got louder and louder and louder. It made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. It was quite amazing.

"The soul piper at the end, too. The singing of the national anthem was very emotional. There were so many emotions. To see those pool bearers in action, how professional they were will stick in my mind as well.

"I just can't believe I've been. It's still quite unreal. Surreal."

Peter said his family and friends were “delighted” and “proud”.

"They're all very proud of me. Lots of people are pleased that someone from their community was there, someone they know," he said.

And, finally, Peter plans on framing the order of service, order of procession and his invite.

He said: "I got an order of service, which is beautiful, it's got an embossed royal stamp on it. And I got an order of procession so you know exactly who's coming and what sort of time.

"Obviously, as a keepsake, they're something that I will treasure. I'll undoubtedly get them framed. I also got a ticket with my name on it, which is something special as well.