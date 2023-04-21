A man from Northampton is running the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for a autism awareness charity.

Daniel Martin, 23, is taking part in this year’s event to fundraise for the Northampton Autistic Society.

The charity is the local branch of the National Autism Society, an organisation which provides support, information and practical advice for the 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK, as well as their three million family members and carers.

Daniel and his mum Christine

The 23-year-old from Lumbertubs has autism and praised the work the National Autism Society does.

Daniel said: “People should donate as the charity helps parents who don’t always know how autism works, best help their child.

“This charity comes along and offers courses to help people in different situations.”

Daniel has raised over £1000 and spoke of how grateful he was for the support he’s received.

He added: “I'm just extremely grateful to anyone who has donated or came along to the quiz night, showing support for me and the charity.

“I'm overwhelmed by the amount of comments that I've received saying well done or you’re smashing it, you've proved that you can do whatever you want when you put your mind to it.

“It means so much to me that people are willing to help me and show support.”

The 23-year-old is especially grateful for the support of his teammates at Brafield FC and his colleagues at Sainsburys.