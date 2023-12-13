The last time David spoke to the Chronicle & Echo, he spotted three sharks on his drone and helped lifeguards evacuate a packed beach

A Northampton man living in Australia has been recruited to take part in “world-first” research, after being acknowledged for his impressive drone work.

David Alphonso is originally from Blackthorn but moved to Western Australia more than eight years ago as he had always wanted to travel.

He has a passion for wildlife and the outdoors, became a keen photographer and now regularly flies his drone along Australian beaches.

He and his brother went for a walk to the spot David would usually fly his drone and within 30 seconds of taking flight, he spotted the first bronze whaler shark swimming in the shallows.

Back in January he was pleased to have used his passion of photography and sealife to help and potentially save lives – and he has since gone on to do more impressive things.

David was approached by the Blue Whale Project in Australia, to play a part in some world-first Pygmy blue whale research.

He now flies his drone for them, allowing them to tag and take biopsies from the whales in what is very unique research.

It was three months ago that the drone enthusiast was asked on board and David said: “I was surprised to be asked. I fly just to film and take videos, but I’m part of something and contributing to nature and science by seeing what’s going on. It’s like a hobby made into a job.”

David says it is not everyday that someone from Northampton flies a drone for Australian researchers, and he hopes to inspire people to love nature no matter where they live.

“Whatever you want to do, always travel,” he said. “Find a niche, stick at it and be consistent. Do something you love, but something that makes you want to get up early in the morning.”