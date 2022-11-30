A 24-year-old Northampton man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a man in his own bed.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Budd Lee Simmons had been invited to sleep on the sofa at a friend’s house in town after a night out in January this year. However, Simmons later entered a bedroom in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a man by inappropriately touching him.

The man woke up and Simmons fled the address with police being called a short time later. Simmons was arrested, charged with sexual assault and sentenced to two years, eight months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month.

Lead Investigator, PC Jess Hurst, said: “I want to commend the man in this case for his bravery in reporting this offence to us and supporting the case throughout the court process.

“In his personal statement, the victim wrote that he keeps wondering if he could have done anything differently to prevent this offence from happening. Let me be absolutely clear, as with any case of sexual assault the blame here is on the offender only. Simmons is the only person in this case who should feel responsibility and shame for his actions.

“Men are often less likely to speak up when they are victims of sexual assault and abuse, and I hope this case shows that Northamptonshire Police will take their reports extremely seriously and that they will be treated with sensitivity and support throughout.