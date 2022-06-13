Northampton man believed to have died in holiday horror motorway crash in Ireland

A Northampton man is believed to have died in a horror motorway crash Ireland during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday.

Dublin police confirmed two men died instantly following a collision involving two motorcycles and a truck on the M50 on June 3.

A statement confirmed: “The two motorcyclists, males aged in their 50s and 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.”

The victims have not been named officially, but one is believed to have been from Moulton. He has been named by local media but his identity has not been confirmed by police.

Irish police issued a warning of graphic images and videos from the scene being shared across social media in the wake of the smash.