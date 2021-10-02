Northampton man and five Corby men charged after dawn drugs raids

Police made the arrests on Wednesday

A number of warrants executed in Northamptonshire and Liverpool have resulted in nine people being charged with drugs conspiracy offences involving amphetamine.

In the early hours of Wednesday, September 29, doors in Northampton, Corby and Liverpool were all knocked in with eleven people arrested and a large quantity of cash and drugs – suspected to be amphetamine – seized.

The warrants were the culmination of a year-long investigation led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) into the supply and distribution of class B drugs, namely amphetamine, from Liverpool into Northamptonshire.

As a result, two arrests were made in Northampton, five in Corby and four in Liverpool. Two further arrests were made for unrelated offences.

Local police area commander for north Northamptonshire, Superintendent Adam Ward, said: “These warrants were exceptionally well-planned and clinical in their execution so I firstly want to thank the officers involved who carried out such a good job.

“This investigation proves that Northamptonshire Police in collaboration with EMSOU will go beyond our borders in order to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice and I hope it reassures the community that we will continue to tackle drugs offences.

“Organised crime groups are nearly always arrogant and over-confident – they think they are untouchable and that their activities take place below our radar.

“The truth is, we know a lot more about them than they think and are often waiting for the perfect time to pounce and seize the evidence that will be used to convict them.

“We will continue working hard to tackle drugs offences. If you are a drug dealer you are not welcome in this county and we will do all that we can to take you down.”

Nine people have been charged in connection with the warrants. They are:

◉ John Chapman, aged 77, of High Street, Upton, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine and possession with intent to supply amphetamine

◉ Gilbert Stirling, aged 45, of Eastbrook, Corby, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine

◉ Connor Sherwood, aged 27, of Rubens Walk, Corby, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine

◉ Arron Vidler, aged 22, of Seawell Road, Corby, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine

◉ Daryl Alcorn, aged 33, of Sackville Street, Corby, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine

◉ Stephen Davidson, aged 31, of Helmsley Way, Corby, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine and possession with intent to supply amphetamine

◉ Paul Campbell, aged 41, of Tom Mann Close, Liverpool, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine

◉ James Connor, aged 33, of Wapshare Road, Liverpool, charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamine