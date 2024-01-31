Northampton man almost a third of the way through gruelling cycling fundraiser in aid of Stroke Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man is almost a third of the way through a gruelling cycling fundraising he set out to complete in the first four months of the year, in aid of the Stroke Association.

Gurjeet Sapal, who opened the Olive and Baker deli in Weston Favell with his mother last September, began a new challenge at the start of the year.

Gurjeet’s father suffered a stroke two years ago, which inspired Gurjeet to ride the number of miles from Northampton to where his father is from in India.

The fundraiser began on January 1 and Gurjeet hopes to complete the mileage by April 18 – meaning he set out to average around 54 miles a day to reach the final total of 5,747.

Gurjeet said: “It’s going really well. I’ve managed to stay above the target of doing 400 miles a week and I’ve done 1,762 in total.”

On the virtual map of his trip to India, the mileage is the equivalent to having almost cycled from the UK through Bulgaria – and he is currently 30 miles from the border of Turkey.

To put it into perspective, the elevation he has covered is the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest two-and-a-half times and the distance is the same as Lands End to John O’Groats and back again, plus some.

“It has been a baptism of fire,” said Gurjeet. “I’m exhausted but have been trying to do the right things. It’s cliche but it’s become a team effort.”

Gurjeet wanted to thank coach Tom Kirk, nutritionist Katie Macleod, physio Tom Webb and Three Shires Hospital in helping him remain injury free.

He also wanted to make special mentions to his wife Simran and mother Charlie for their ongoing support.

The total fundraising target is £5,747 – one pound for each mile ridden – and Gurjeet has so far raised more than £1,300.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “Every time I check and see a donation, it’s such a good feeling. We know how much good that money is going to do, and what a good cause it is. Strokes affect so many and we want to help as many people as we can.”

Gurjeet says thinking of the generous individuals who have donated keeps him pushing through the difficult moments – as he does not want to let them down.

The miles have been completed by cycling around the town and on his indoor bike, with each ride being monitored on Strava.

When asked why it is so important for him to raise awareness and funds for the Stroke Association, Gurjeet previously said: “Our story is quite a poignant one. My dad’s stroke was very, very preventable.

“It was during Covid and the tough time for the NHS. He lost about three or four stone unintentionally in around four months.”

Each time Gurjeet’s father went to the doctors he was prescribed antibiotics, but the cause of his stroke was actually an infection in his heart.

“I really want to raise awareness that if someone has the symptoms and a medical history of a dodgy heart, it could take one scan to prevent a stroke,” Gurjeet added. “That’s the main goal.”

Though Gurjeet’s father was the inspiration for the fundraiser, Gurjeet says he wants to focus on the people whose lives have been seriously impacted by strokes.

“Dad has done well to recover to this point,” he said. “People have had it worse and have faced the repercussions. We want to think about them. We’ve had a glimpse into how it can be, and we want to try and help.”

Gurjeet recently completed a 101-mile indoor cycle at the Three Shires Hospital. This Saturday (February 3), he will be cycling outside his deli Olive and Baker in Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

“It’s nice to get a change of scenery,” Gurjeet added. “Biking alone is isolating when you’re just peddling away.”