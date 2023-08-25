News you can trust since 1931
Northampton man, 45, charged with rape following incident in town centre is to appear before court

The incident took place at around 9.30pm on Saturday, August 19
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

A 45-year-old man has been charged with rape following an incident in Bridge Street, Northampton.

Davinder Singh, of London Road, Northampton, is charged with one count of rape following an incident at about 9.30pm on Saturday, August 19, in South Bridge – in which a woman was attacked in a secluded area, Northamptonshire Police .

Singh will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (August 25).