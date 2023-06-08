On Friday 19 May Northampton Male Voice Choir, (NMVC) hosted a sell-out concert in Christchurch, Northampton with special guests, Nottingham’s Carlton Male Voice Choir and raised a magnificent £1500 in aid of the Northamptonshire Health Charity’s “Daisy Suite” Appeal.

The Daisy Suite will provide a dedicated, confidential base for bereavement midwives within Northampton General Hospital’s Barrett Maternity Unit. This will provide support and much needed emotional and practical care for families in the months following bad news or the devastating loss of a baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After handing over a giant cheque to Daisy Suite Fundraising Co-ordinator Michelle Leighton, bereavement midwife Rachael Moss and bereavement support worker, Jane Reader, NMVC Chairman, Mark York, said “NMVC is well known for tirelessly supporting good causes. Our Daisy Suite concert was a huge success with great singing from both choirs and we are enormously proud to have been able to raise this fabulous amount for such a very worthwhile cause.”

Big Cheque for Daisy Suite

Mark went on to thank Maggie Berrow, wife of NMVC chorister, Robert Berrow and an ardent supporter of the choir, for her help in facilitating this fundraising project. Maggie is Chair of the Northamptonshire Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (SANDS), a group of volunteers who support and work closely with Barrett Maternity Unit.

NMVC has also launched a major fundraising project in aid of the Northampton based Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). Men of all ages and experience are invited to make a short-term commitment this summer and autumn to learn up to five popular songs under the guidance of NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell and then go on to perform the songs with the full NMVC at its annual concert on 28 October 2023 in aid of MNDA.