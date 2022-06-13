Northampton Male Voice Choir celebrate trophy haul at countywide music festival

Northampton Male Voice Choir bagged four first place trophies at the inaugural North Northampton Music Festival on Saturday June 11.

Under its musical director, Stephen Bell, the choir included the final ‘Choir of Choirs’ section in its haul.

Accompanied brilliantly on piano throughout the festival by Andy Poole, NMVC was awarded a near maximum 93 points in the Sacred Class by Festival Adjudicator, Irene Grant-Jones, for its outstanding, winning performance of “Let All Men Sing” (Keith Christopher) and “Canon in D” (Johann Pachelbel arr Noel Goemanne).

Members of Northampton Male Voice Choir performing at Northamptonshire Music Festival

NMVC chairman Mark York said “This amazing event allowed us to properly demonstrate how good the Northampton Male Voice Choir is and how versatile we have become. It is testament to the continuing hard work carried out by the choristers and music team alike. Come and see our multi award winning choir soon, we we'd love to entertain you!”

NMVC’s next major event will be on Saturday July 16 when the choir, together with Joshua “The Tenor” Daniels, will be supporting the world class GUS brass band in a Classical Spectacular “Picnic on the Lawn” event conducted throughout by MD Stephen Bell. The event will be held on University of Northampton’s Engine Shed lawn. Youth performances start at 5pm, when you can set up your picnic, and the main concert starts at 7.30pm.

For tickets (Under 16s Free) and full details, location etc for this Not To Be Missed event go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/The-GUS-Band/the-gus-band-classical-spectacular-picnic-on-the-lawn/e-epzovy

For more details about the choir, visit their website at https://www.nmvc.co.uk