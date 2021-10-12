Northampton magistrates hand out more fines over Covid lockdown breaches

Magistrates have fined a further 16 people aged between 18 and 32 from in and around Northampton for breaches of coronavirus regulations during lockdowns.

Each had failed to pay £200 fixed penalty notices issued for failing to wear face coverings or meeting up in gatherings of two or more people indoors.

They were all fined between £80 and £440 — plus prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services — at Northampton Magistrates Court last week.

Northamptonshire was placed under Tier Four restrictions on New Year's Eve

Northamptonshire was placed in Tier Four under the government's Covid-19 alert levels on December 31 last year in a bid to slow the virus' spread with many restrictions remaining in place until July 19.

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 5.

Elizabeth Edgley, aged 19, of Glade Close, Northampton, took part in a gathering of more than two people outdoors; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £34, pay costs of £90 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ahmed Bashir El Makrhe, aged 22, c/o Hood Street, Northampton, remained in a store / takeaway without wearing a face covering; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Toni Marie Francis, aged 33, of Benjamin Square, Northampton, allowed a member of another household into their home; fined £90, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Thando Gunda, aged 33, of Clipston Field Place, Northampton, left the place you were living during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Denver Harrold, aged 21, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, left the place you were living during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Shane Lewis Hearne, aged 26, of Barrack Road, Northampton, left the place you were living during lockdown without reasonable excuse; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Liam Jack Heasman, aged 24, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Theo Hill, aged 18, of The Old Woodyard, Silverstone, took part in a gathering outdoors of two or more people; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Lee Hiskey-King, aged 20, of Norman Road, Northampton, contravened a direction; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Petru Ion, aged 28, of St James Park Road, Northampton, took part in a gathering of more than two people outdoors; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Kostandin Ivanov, aged 32, of Milton Street, Northampton, not wearing a face covering; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Muna Kanyama, aged 25, of Southampton Road, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Harry Keenan, aged 19, River View, Northampton, took part in a gathering with more than two people indoors; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Sarang Syam Kochuveettil, aged 26, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Tyreece Lamely-Wright, aged 19, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, took part in a gathering of two or more people indoors; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

Sam Linnell, aged 21, of Haselrig Square, Northampton, continued to operate a valeting business during lockdown; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.