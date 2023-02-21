Northampton magician wins the highest accolade, in recognition of his career, from The Magic Circle

A magician from Northampton has won the highest accolade, in recognition of his career, from The Magic Circle. David has been awarded the title of ‘Member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star’ (MIMC*).

David Penn is a magician from Northampton, who was the first magician to have any success on the television show Britain’s got Talent. Following two standing ovations, Amanda Holden stated that David had “Broken the curse of magic on Britain’s Got Talent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David 51, started magic at young age after receiving a magic set for Christmas and was well and truly bitten by the bug. His career took off initially in 1994 when he won the title of the 'Magic Circle Close Up Magician Of The Year’. This led to television appearances on shows such as Astounding Celebrities on ITV, Freaky on Channel 4, and he was the resident street magician on BBC’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice for two seasons.

David Penn & Megan Swann - The President of The Magic Circle

David is not only a performer himself, he creates magic for professional performers, television magicians, and Las Vegas headliners including Criss angel, Dynamo, and Magic Singh. James and Marina Harrington aka Mind2Mind, who David mentored, have received the golden buzzer on Ukraine’s Got Talent, and wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent.

David is known internationally as ‘The Tech Magician’ and created the first live magic show of its kind solely using mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is The Magic Circle? The Magic Circle is the word’s most prestigious magic society. The society protects, promotes and advances the art of magic. It was established in 1905 and has thousands of members worldwide. You have to take an examination to become a member which guarantees members are all accomplished magicians.

What is ‘Member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star’?

It is the highest award that can be given by The President and The Council of The Magic Circle. It is in recognition of a body of work, or contribution to the art of magic. The gold star element represents performance excellence. Where was David presented with the award? David was formally presented with the award by The President of The Magic Circle - Megan Swann, at the world’s largest magicians conference in Blackpool, with 5,000 attendees.

Where was David when he found out he was to receive the honour, and how did it feel?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad