News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
2 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
5 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Northampton magician Sean Heydon lectures in Florida about his card tricks

Northamptonshire Magician Sean Heydon, has been flown to Florida, USA to lecture to his peers.

By Sean HeydonContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read

Northamptonshire-based magician Sean Heydon has just returned from a successful trip to Florida, where he was flown out to lecture fellow magicians about his prestigious card tricks.

Heydon, who shot to fame on the hit TV show Britain's Got Talent, has long been recognized as one of the country's most skilled magicians. His blend of sleight of hand, misdirection, and showmanship has earned him a legion of fans around the world, as well as numerous accolades and awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During his time in Florida, Heydon shared his secrets with a group of fellow magicians eager to learn from the master. Heydon's lecture covered a wide range of topics, including advanced card handling techniques, misdirection, and performance tips.

Sean Heydon, The Card Trick KingSean Heydon, The Card Trick King
Sean Heydon, The Card Trick King
Most Popular

"It was an honor to be invited to lecture to such a talented group of magicians," said Heydon. "I've spent years perfecting my craft, and it's always rewarding to share my knowledge and experience with others."

Heydon's trip to Florida is just the latest in a long line of successes for the magician. In addition to his appearances on Britain's Got Talent, Heydon has performed for a host of high-profile clients, including Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz, and the BBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans of Heydon's magic can catch him performing at venues around the UK, including his regular spots at comedy clubs and arts centres nationwide. With his latest lecture tour under his belt, Heydon is sure to continue wowing audiences with his incredible card tricks for years to come.

Related topics:FloridaNorthamptonshireNorthamptonUSAMercedes-BenzBBC