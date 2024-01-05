Northampton lottery player wins £220,000 on EuroMillions after ticket went unclaimed for two months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton lottery player has won £220,00 on a EuroMillions draw from October 2023.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has today (Friday January 5, 2024) confirmed that it has received a claim for the £220,132.50 prize from a ticket matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number, bought in Northampton for the EuroMillions draw on October 27, 2023.

The ticket went unclaimed for more than two months, but the winner still had some time to make the claim, as players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize, which is the same for all National Lottery draws.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We are absolutely delighted that this lucky ticket-holder has come forward and claimed their prize, especially as it’s been over two months since the draw.

"What an incredible opportunity this life-changing win presents, just imagine the possibilities for them as we start 2024.

"It’s now our job to support the ticket-holder through the process - we support each and every National Lottery winner in the same way - and we will do this as quickly as possible to ensure they can very soon begin to enjoy their life-changing win.”

