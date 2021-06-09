Northampton lorry driver swaps to bicycle seat for 320-mile charity ride from Milton Keynes to Lands End with colleague

A lorry driver from Northampton is cycling from Milton Keynes to Lands End with his colleague to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Ian Corkram and Jeff King will be riding 320 miles in five days for the hospital which helped Jeff's brother as a child and he wanted to give something back.

The pair, who deliver goods for Wickes from Brackmills Industrial Estate, have already raised more than £1,500 on their online fundraising page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Corkram and Jeff King will be riding from Milton Keynes to Lands End for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Ian, 56, said: "We're not the stereotypical lorry drivers - overweight, miserable and grumpy - we're not quite at that stage, we're still relatively fit otherwise we wouldn't take on the challenge.

"Everyone's looking at doing something different during lockdown as it's been tough so it's nice to do it."

Jeff, 41, decided to do something for Great Ormond Street Hospital during the first coronavirus lockdown and settled on a long bike ride with his workmate, Ian.

Ian said: "Great Ormond Street is a fantastic organisation, not just the operations but the care and aftercare they give.

"Being parents you just appreciate how much money's involved and how much time and effort but it's nice to give something back."

The pair are keen cyclists but have never taken on such a long challenge, with them having to do up to 75 miles on some days.

They have been preparing as much as they can over the last year, having to wait for hotels to reopen, but are looking forward to setting off from Jeff's home near Milton Keynes on Sunday (June 13).

First they will head to Marlborough, Wiltshire, before Ilminster, Somerset, the next day, then Okehampton, Devon, and then Wadebridge, Cornwall, before reaching Lands End.

Ian, from Spinney Hill, said: "The last two Sundays we have done 75-mile rides to Dunstable Downs so we've prepared really well for it but doing five days running is going to be a lot harder.

"We'll be going into new territory but it should be fun and challenging."