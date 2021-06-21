Northampton lorry driver raises more than £2,300 for Great Ormond Street Hospital with Milton Keynes-Lands End bike ride

Ian Corkram and Jeff King at Lands End having cycled from Milton Keynes for Great Ormond Street Hospital

A lorry driver from Northampton and his colleague have raised more than £2,300 for Great Ormond Street Hospital by cycling from Milton Keynes to Lands End last week.

Ian Corkram and Jeff King rode 320 miles in five days from Sunday (June 13) to Thursday, climbing 22,000 feet and cycling for 25-and-a-half hours in total.

The pair, who deliver goods for Wickes from Brackmills Industrial Estate, were blessed with sunny weather and had no major issues along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Corkram and Jeff King

Ian, 56, said: "It was a really, really good trip and we will do it again most definitely.

"It's not put us off, it's more the other way. There are some minor things we would change but on the whole it was a great experience for a great cause."

Jeff, 41, decided to do something for Great Ormond Street Hospital during the first coronavirus lockdown as it had helped his brother as a child and he wanted to give something back.

The pair are keen cyclists but have never taken on such a long challenge, with them having to do up to 75 miles on some days.

They have been preparing as much as they could over the last year and having to wait for hotels to reopen before they could set off from Jeff's home near Milton Keynes.

Ian said: "From the day we left to Thursday, everything went to plan with no major hiccups - all the hotels were fine, there were no problems with the bikes and no punctures and we didn't get lost.

"Interestingly it was physically demanding but mentally demanding too - some of the hills in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset are phenomenal, I didn't think they made hills that steep!"

The only incident of note was when a small dog ran out in front of the cyclists from a house as they rode down a country lane.

Jeff managed to dodge it but Ian was unable to and went straight over its body with both wheels, causing him to fear the worst but luckily it just yelped and ran off - they went back to the owners and checked it was okay before heading back off.

The duo were motivated by all of the donations and well-wishes they received before and during the challenge, who they want to thank for everything.

Ian said: "People's generosity and kindness and support they gave us leading up to the ride and over the five days has been phenomenal, that spurs you on knowing money's coming in.

"When your legs are aching you think about all the people you can't let down and the kids in the hospital - we had it easy considering the families of the kids in hospital."