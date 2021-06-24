Northampton lorry driver named 'HGV Hero' after saving man from jumping off bridge

A truck driver who works for a Northampton company has been crowned a 'HGV Hero' after he helped prevent someone falling to their death from a footbridge.

Tom Reddy, who was working for Moran Logistics at the time, parked his truck under a bridge on the A47 just outside of Peterborough on May 5 last year as it looked like someone was going to jump onto the busy carriageway.

He and another motorist scrambled up the verge and climbed over railings onto the bridge before talking the man down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Reddy saved a man's life with his heroic actions.

Tom, who now works for XPO Logistics in Northampton, said: "I find the situation of being on that bridge very relatable having served in the military in an early part of my life.

"I have had my struggles with mental health - both at the time and in the years following - so I am extremely sympathetic with anyone who finds themselves in that position."

A panel of industry figures chose Tom as their 'HGV Hero 2020' after his former colleagues nominated him for his quick thinking and bravery.

Tom was handed the award on Tuesday, June 15, this year.

Dan Myers, Tom Reddy, and Richard Burnett

He added: "I am humbled to be the winner of this award and grateful of course to be recognised for it.

"I did nothing exceptional on that day apart from doing what I believe a human being should do."

Handing Tom his award at XPO’s Northampton depot, RHA Chief Executive Richard Burnett said: “I am delighted that Tom is our overall winner.

"Thanks to his selfless actions he prevented a man jumping from a road bridge – saving a life and a family from a lifetime of misery.

“The man contemplating jumping off the bridge was fortunate that it was Tom who came to his rescue.”

Dan Myers, managing director at XPO Logistics, added: "Tom is an exemplary individual who is worthy of recognition and thanks.

"Together with the RHA, we are proud to celebrate Tom and his selfless actions which have positively impacted many lives, and we are proud to have him on our team at XPO.