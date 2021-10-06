Northampton litter-picking leader 'ashamed' to live in town after collecting 25,000 sacks of rubbish since February

A litter-picking group claims it has saved the taxpayer £1million after bagging up 25,000 sacks of rubbish across Northampton and the county since February.

The Northants Litter Wombles, comprised of volunteers, declared it was a 'sad day' when the milestone figure was reached at the end of September and continue to urge the public to stop littering.

Steve Bishop, leader of the Northants Litter Wombles, said at the end of a litter pick in Thorplands that he was 'ashamed' to live in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from Northants Litter Wombles claim they have saved the taxpayer £1million after bagging up 25,000 sacks of rubbish

He said: "I'm actually ashamed to be living in this town when people do this type of thing.

"There are no two ways about it, we can blame the council, we can blame anybody but, really, we need to blame the people who do this.

"I'm fed up with it. And we need to do something. So each and everyone of you, when you're out and about, if you see anybody littering, take their number plate, report them, hold them to account.