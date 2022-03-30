A Northamptonshire-based litter picking group found a suspected zombie Knife over the weekend, with police advising the public to phone-in any discoveries.

The Northants Litter Wombles, a voluntary group focused on cleaning up litter in Northamptonshire, were in the midst of clearing out more than 70 bags worth of litter when they found the pointy surprise on Sunday (March 27). It was found on Riverside Walk near to the Sikh Gurdwara in Northampton.

The blade’s unusual shape bore a resemblance to so-called “zombie knives”, a zombie film-inspired weapon sometimes used as a status symbol in UK gangs. The weapons were made illegal by name due to this affiliation in 2021.

The blade was estimated to be 18 inches long and was found inside a sheath.

Nicola Elliott, 53, who is one of the group’s organizers and was present when the knife was found, said that this was not the first sharp thing they have found sticking out of bushes.

She said: “Last year I found a Samurai sword in a lay-by at Crick, Weighbridge; I rang the police and they collected it from the scene.

“When we found the knife, I did the same and rang the police, they asked if there was any blood on the knife and I said that I couldn’t see any. The knife was in a sheath. They were unable to send someone to collect it so I handed it into Daventry police station on March 28.

“Needless to say we were all surprised to find it, the blade was about 18 inches long and it was just lying in the undergrowth alongside the path at Riverside Walk.

The Wombles' team was later invited into the nearby Sikh temple for refreshments.

“We collected more than 70 bags of rubbish during this litter pick which is quite a haul, even for us.

“Since we formed in January 2022 we have collected 37,358 bags of litter.”

Anyone who finds knives like this one are advised to call the police.

The knife will now likely be destroyed as part of Northamptonshire Police’s ongoing Operation Sceptre, designed to get more of the deadly weapons off the streets.

Superintendent Adam Ward, who is leading the force’s drive to crack down on knife crime, said when they launched the campaign: “Knife crime is insidious – knives can be and are involved in different crime types, from gang-related offences to domestic abuse. That’s why this planned operational campaign builds on our multi-team approach and work with partner agencies and communities.

"We all need to work together to reduce the risk and harm – and loss of lives - caused by knives.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “Making communities safer and more resilient is not something any one organisation can tackle alone. Robust police enforcement, in taking knives off the streets, creates reassurance and makes us all safer – it is fundamental.