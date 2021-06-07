Northampton LGBTQ+ group to celebrate Pride with workshops, music and wellness packs to support those feeling isolated

A virtual event will be taking place this month so that Northampton's LGBTQ+ community can come together online and "just be".

The event - called 'Its Our Time' will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 1pm and it is being hosted by LGBTQ+ community group, Q Space.

Tish from Q Space said: "It's a virtual LGBTQ extravaganza! We're hosting a Gather Town event for people to come and have fun, chill out and just be. The theme for this event is Mind, Body and Spirit and we will be holding stalls and workshops ran by local groups.

'It's Our Time' virtual event poster.

"All are welcome to explore the world we've created and join in the festivities!"

Local groups running workshops and stalls at the event include:

◾ Outlaws & Kinky Boots

◾ Q Story

Pride themed wellness packs from Q Space.

◾ Northampton LGBT Social Group

◾ Inclusive Meet Up

◾ Trangst

◾ My Positive Action Team / Police LGBT Staff Support Network

◾ Unitarians

◾ University of Northampton Student Union LGBT Society

The event will start with stalls, talks and workshops from 1pm to 4pm so that both LGBTQ+ and allies can find out more about the groups and organisations attending and the support they have to offer.

There will be performances from 7pm to 9pm including music and readings and then, from 9pm to 11pm, there will be an after party hosted by DJ Girrrlcruz.

That is not all Q Space have been up to this month - they have been distributing monthly wellness packs to LGBTQ+ individuals feeling lonely and isolated during lockdown.

Trish said: "During the pandemic, we wanted LGBTQ+ individuals who usually find their home in the community to feel less isolated by keeping in touch with them and providing support.

"The wellbeing packs were born out of this. Previous packs have included puzzles, colouring activities, mood calendars and resources for support links. We wanted to also educate our people and show solidarity for those less privileged than us."

This month's wellness package is pride themed and consists of small trinkets that users can 'fidget' with whenever they want to help alleviate stress.