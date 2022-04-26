Northampton lecturer nominated for three regional awards for ‘urban thriller’ film

A film created by a University of Northampton film lecturer is up for three regional awards.

Jez Alsop is a lecturer in creative film, TV and digital media production at the university, but when he’s not in class, he is on a movie set wielding a clapperboard as a director and producer.

His latest directorial effort – Fixed – is a gritty, urban thriller set in and around the murky world of underground, bare-knuckle boxing filmed entirely in Jez’s hometown of Birmingham.

The film has been nominated for three awards.

In the movie, gambler Daz wants to leave his life of crime behind and start a new life in Spain.

Out to get him is a vicious gangster who thinks Daz has swindled money out of him following a ‘fixed’ fight.

Now, Fixed is up for three Midlands Movies Awards; Best Feature Film, Best Performance in a Leading Role for Clarke and Best Cinematography (Gary Rogers).

He said: “A famous director once said that it was difficult enough knowing what he liked with his movies, let alone what millions of other people would think about it.

“It’s wonderful to know some people liked Fixed enough to put it up for these awards.

“The team and I are really pleased with the nominations, so our fingers are crossed for the big night.”

The trailer for Fixed is here and the full film is available on most digital platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV etc).