Northampton law firm raises vital funds for local charities through annual 10km walk

A Northampton law firm has raised nearly £1,500 for local charities through its annual 10km 'Legal Walk'.

HCR Hewitsons took part in the walk on Monday, June 21.

The money raised will help prevent families being made homeless, help prevent destitution, help older people gain the support they are entitled to, and help trafficked women and children, the company said.

HCR Hewitsons walkers, including joint head of the Northampton office Dominic Hopkins (second left) celebrate completing the Northampton Legal Walk 2021.

The event, which followed a route around Northampton and the surrounding area, also raised funds for free local legal advice charities, which deliver essential advice on matters such as housing, employment and domestic abuse.

Joint head of the Northampton office of HCR Hewitsons and deputy high sheriff Dominic Hopkins, joined the county’s high sheriff, Amanda Lowther, as a lead walker in this annual event.

Dominic said: “​There has never been more need for the services of the local charities we support, due to the pandemic, and whilst some support has been received from government, much more is needed.

“By taking part in the Northampton Legal Walk and seeking sponsorship from friends, family and colleagues, those who took part helped to secure vital funds needed for this important cause.”

The post-walk celebration was held outside HCR Hewitsons’ Northampton office in Billing Road, where participants were invited to join their colleagues for complementary refreshments.