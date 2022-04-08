Northampton key worker couple treated to 'wedding of their dreams' after winning competition

Nurse Megan Williams and police officer Ryan Warren will be married at the wedding of their dreams in three months.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for a key worker couple, who won a free wedding in a competition.

Delapré Abbey’s ‘Wedding with Thanks’ competition was launched at the start of the pandemic to thank and celebrate carers and essential workers.

Nurse Megan Williams and police officer Ryan Warren scooped the top prize back in 2020 and, in just three months, the couple will be walking down the aisle and enjoying a wedding with all the trimmings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan and Ryan visited Delapré Abbey this week to meet the Northamptonshire businesses helping them make their dream wedding happen.

Megan said: “My mum and a few friends nominated us but we never thought we would actually win. We’ve now met with all the businesses supplying the prizes and we feel so emotional, spoiled and so grateful.”

The happy couple first met at the age of 16 in sixth form. It was Megan’s first day at the school and they were both standing in line to have their photos taken.

Megan started her degree in nursing in 2017 and, that same year, Ryan was accepted into the Northamptonshire Police Force. Megan is now an A&E nurse; Ryan is a fully trained police officer, and both have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

The duo visited Delapré Abbey this week to make last minute arrangements and meet the caterers, florist, photographer, jeweller, DJ, stylist and event planners.

Chief executive at Delapré Abbey, Richard Clinton, said: “At the start of Covid, so many couples had to put their weddings on hold so this was our way of giving back and saying thank you to those who have worked tirelessly to make an extraordinary difference during the pandemic.

"Now – finally and after a long wait - the wedding is on. Congratulations Megan and Ryan.”

The ceremony will take place in Delapré Abbey’s Bouverie Suite, followed by a reception and a three-course meal for 65 guests.

The prize package also includes everything from wedding rings and stationery to a hair stylist, wedding cake, DJ, wedding band and flowers – all generously provided by Northamptonshire businesses.

Tom Hewer of THE Hospitality said: “Megan and Ryan have chosen their wedding menu and we are just so proud to be helping and to be thanking and celebrating a couple that worked so hard during the pandemic.”

Marketing director of Michael Jones Jewellers, Stuart O’Grady, said: “We are a local business and have been here for over 100 years. We always try to support local charities and when covid hit back in 2020 we really wanted to support Delapre Abbey and treat front line workers to the wedding of their dreams.”

Claire Moch, of Florry wedding flourist, added: “We’re providing all the flowers for the lovely couple, including bouquets, centre pieces, buttonholes and even a half-covered arch.”