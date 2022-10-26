Northampton junior rugby players sporting fresh new kit thanks to sponsorship from town business
The club president says the teams are “very grateful”
Young players from Northampton Old Scouts Rugby Football Club have taken to the pitch in a new kit sponsored by award-winning, Northampton-based asbestos management company, Acorn Analytical Services.
The club’s Under 11 and Under 7s teams have both started the new season in fine form, proudly displaying their new kits during training and friendly matches.
Ian Stone director of Acorn Analytical Services said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring two new kits for the young players at Northampton Old Scouts. Supporting our local community is extremely important to us and we think the kits look great. We hope they bring them lots of luck for the rest of the 2022/23 season.”
Club president Keith Shurville added: “We always very grateful for sponsorship and it has been wonderful to see the players all looking so smart in their new kits. Acorn’s support is very much appreciated by everyone at the club.”