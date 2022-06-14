Northampton judge jails child sex attacker again for breaching court order

A 28-year-old Northampton man who attacked a teenage girl has been sent back to prison for 20 months after breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Magistrates issued Vincent Miguel Curran with the order after he was convicted in June 2017.

Since 2019, he should have have had any contact with any female recognised as vulnerable by a statutory agency.

The order also included conditions not to reside — even for one night — at an address where there is a vulnerable female without prior approval and not to withhold information about friendships or relationships.

However, between earlier this year, a vulnerable woman who had been reported missing was found with Curran at a Northampton property.

Curran was jailed for one year, eight months after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking told Curran he was someone who has persistently breached orders and had a long history of breaching and disobedience to court orders.

PC Will Corlett from Northamptonshire Police Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders team, said: “Curran rightly, has very strict notification requirements he is expected to abide by to prevent him preying on vulnerable females.

"However, he has shown a complete disregard and lack of respect for them.

“We take an absolute zero-tolerance approach to situations like this. If a breach is identified, there are no second chances.