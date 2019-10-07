Northampton jewellers' charity gold pendants will help people focus on better days with Frank Bruno programme

A Northampton jewellers has helped make sure over 100 people will have a place to focus on their mental health with the help of fitness and exercise.

Legendary boxer Frank Bruno MBE is set to open his new referral centre to help anyone suffering from mental health issues in 2020.

Over 100 of the gold plated boxing glove pendants have already been sold.

Through a 12-week programme, the Frank Bruno Foundation plans to help anyone over the age of 10 look after their mental wellness.

And now, Steffans Jewellers has helped secure a place for 100 people to get on the Round by Round programme.

The jewellers in Abington Square have worked with Frank Bruno to craft a set of gold and silver boxing pendants embossed with the charity's logo - a sun to represent good days and a cloud to show bad days.

But Steffans has promised to donate all profits raised by the sale of each pendant to the foundation.

Frank Bruno MBE, right, is setting up a mental health referral centre for young people.

It means every pendant sold will fund a session for one child in the Round By Round programme - and so far over 100 have been sold.

Sales director Wesley Suter said: "We have released this pendant to raise money for Frank's charity.

"For every pendant sold, a child or a young adult will be able to get through the programme.

"We know Frank has gone through his own difficult times and has made it his mission to help people with mental health. Frank is such an inspirational sportsman we had to be involved in helping him as it was such a worthy and local project.

The Frank Bruno Foundation will be taking over Standens Barn Community Centre in the Eastern District to run a 12-week programme for anyone over the age of 10.

In the evenings and at weekends, the community will be able to use the boxing ring and gym at their own leisure.