Northampton husband with terminal cancer to release heart-breaking autobiographical book after 'unbelievable' response

A 36-year-old husband with terminal cancer from Northampton has written a 'love-letter' autobiographical book to leave behind for his wife when he dies.

In May 2022, Richard Davies, from Overstone, was told he had three months left to live after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer which had spread 'wildly' through his body.

After being given his prognosis, Rich married his girlfriend of four years, Lisa Reid, with their wedding being organised in just five days.

Rich and Lisa on their wedding day

Rich said: "When I got diagnosed with terminal cancer there were a lot of things running through my head, things I wanted to do, things I wanted to leave behind...sort of leave a legacy. My wife Lisa encouraged me to get down my life story on paper for her, and that's how it started."

Rich received an 'unbelievable' response when he shared extracts of his story with his followers on his 'Bowel Bro' Instagram page - so much so he has decided to write a 300-page hardback book.

He said: "I was just going to write a manuscript to leave to her so that when I die she will have something to read, remember me by and have more of an insight into who I am. It's totally escalated and snowballed into something that people are really keen to read.

"It just seems to resonate on a human level: I'm facing this struggle but with a cheerful demeanour and a smile on my face and a positive attitude. I think it has helped people to embrace life and be grateful for the life they have.

Rich signing his book deal

"The most important thing, and the whole reason for it, was to leave it for my wife Lisa. She's incredibly happy she knows she's going to have something to feel connected to me once I'm gone. The book is just a love letter to Lisa."

If Rich is 'lucky' he will have another six months left to live from now. An extra 12 months will be 'a really good result', he says.

The builder said: "It's become so important to finish this book. I'm determined to have it finished and published before I die," he said.

"It's called 'A Significant Find'. That's what they told me when I got cancer. They said, 'we've made a significant find'."

Lisa encouraged Rich to 'get his life down on paper for her' so she can have something to remember him by

Rich has been kind enough to share an extract of his book about the time he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

It reads: "My surgeon walked into the room. We looked at each other and unbelievably I could tell he’d been crying. His eyes were red and his nose was running. It’s not good is it, I asked him. He shook his head. No. It isn’t good. Lisa began to sob. I asked him to tell me plainly, to tell me quickly and to be as frank as he could. For the next two or three minutes he spoke without interruption. The primary tumour had burst through my colon wall and gone wild. The spread was extensive and it was everywhere. I was riddled with cancer. He told me that my cancer was terminal. All the air left the room as I stared at him blankly. Lisa was now howling uncontrollably. She begged, but we’re getting married in June, that will still be ok, won’t it? He softly shook his head. No. No that wouldn’t be ok. I asked how long I had left. I told him I’d just read that it was usually three to six months. He told me that yes, that was about right. Lisa collapsed into a heap."

The book will be available to buy for £16.99 from Amazon, Waterstones and WHS Smith in May.