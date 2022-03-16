A social enterprise company connected to a Northampton housing provider has been awarded National Lottery funding, which will be spent on new mattresses and bedding.

Northampton Partnership Homes’ community interest company, Happy to Help, has received £9,800 to support its Jubilee Beds project.

The project will provide beds to 70 people – a bed for each year of the Queen’s reign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy to Help hopes to provide 70 beds for people struggling to make ends meet.

This injection of funding will enable Happy to Help CIC to purchase a brand-new bed and mattress along with pillows, duvets and bedding so that recipients will have a warm and comfortable place to sleep.

Cam Whyld, director of Happy to Help CIC said: “Most of us can relate to the struggle of a bad night’s sleep, and how it affects our ability to concentrate, our mood and how we interact with others.

“Fortunately, many of us have a comfortable place to catch up on the sleep we need, but for those who can’t, it can have lasting impacts on their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more people will have a comfortable and warm place to get a restful sleep, meaning they will be more able to concentrate, function and reach their full potential.

“This will make a huge difference to their lives.”

Many of the people supported by Happy to Help CIC are individuals or families moving into new homes after being in temporary accommodation, often having been previously homeless.

The team at Happy to Help have found that lots of the people it supports don’t have a bed to sleep in and cannot afford to buy one.

NPH set up Happy to Help CIC to meet needs in the community that they otherwise would not have been able to fund.

It relies on grant funding, corporate social responsibility payments and donation to provide white goods, furniture, essential items and food to those in need.