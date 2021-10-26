Northampton housing provider to host volunteering fun day at Delapré Abbey

Badge making and other activities will be available for children.

A Northampton housing provider will host a volunteering fun day at Delapré Abbey this half term.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) is bringing together voluntary organisations from across the county to showcase volunteering opportunities - and everyone is welcome to attend.

As well as offering volunteering opportunities for organisations across the county, there will also be activities such as badge making, food and craft workshops, and theatre sessions for children.

NPH will take over Delapre Abbey for a day this half term.

The event will take place at Delapré Abbey on Thursday (October 28) between 10am and 2pm.

Cam Whyld, head of engagement at NPH, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be holding this event with so many organisations who do fantastic work across the county.

“They have lots of varied opportunities available, and we know volunteering has a positive effect on health and wellbeing.

“It’s also a great way of learning new skills and meeting new people.

“We’re looking forward to seeing lots of people there, and helping the organisations attending to recruit the volunteers they need.”

The organisations attending include West Northamptonshire Council, the emergency services, local charities, arts and theatre groups, community radio stations and more.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, added: “We’re delighted to welcome NPH and wonderful organisations from across the county to Delapré to promote the proven benefits of volunteering on wellbeing.

“We’re committed to increasing access to heritage and culture and are pleased to extend our free community annual pass to NPH residents across the town, enabling them to come and explore the Abbey’s vast history and stories for free.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the event and any NPH residents who attend will be able to sign up for a free annual pass to Delapré Abbey.