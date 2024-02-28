Northampton hotel steps in to host Rushden and Higham Boxing showcase with just hours to spare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boxers from a Rushden sports club who were due to showcase their skills have thanked a Northampton hotel for saving the day after a near knock-out blow to their evening.

Northampton Town Centre Hotel stepped in with an eleventh-hour rescue for Rushden and Higham Community Boxing’s show.

The event went ahead in front of a packed house of more than 500 people on Saturday (February 24) as 32 boxers ranging from 11 to 30-years-old faced each other in the ring.

Some of the fighters with the anti knife crime banner/ Rushden and Higham Community Boxing

Coach, event organiser and matchmaker Zeke Lyford was thrilled with the support of the Northampton Town Centre Hotel.

He said: “The crowd was fantastic. The hotel jumped through hoops to help us and we all made it work – it was awesome.”

The evening saw the Rushden and Higham Community Boxing fighters show their support for an anti-knife crime message.

Carrying the words – ‘save a life, drop the knife, change your life’ – the banner featured a design by Rushden and Higham Community Boxing junior Louis Wooding.

The banner is unfurled at the Northampton showcase/ Rushden and Higham Community Boxing

Sadly, one of the club members was seriously injured in a stabbing in a Rushden pub in January.

Mr Lyford said: “Recently we have witnessed an increase around the issues in knife crime in this area and throughout the country.

"Not only can you experience physical harm from the assault, but you also may be left with emotional and psychological trauma that can impede your daily activities.

"Rushden and Higham Community Boxing wanted to highlight this issue and show that the sport of boxing and the local community are against it.

Zeke Lyford (coach) Rushden and Higham Community Boxing

"Our young men and women are the epitome of what boxing is about – their dedication, commitment, respect, discipline, courage are just some of the values these boxers possess and their coaches and this sport instils in them.

“We we stand together as a sport to give out this strong message that the whole of amateur boxing is against knife crime.”

Another event is being planned for the new venue on May 25.

James Simpson, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Hotel, said: “Having been contacted by the event organisers we were delighted to be able to step in and host a brilliant night of boxing.

“We regularly host similar events throughout the year so we were able to move swiftly to ensure the boxers were able to seamlessly step into the ring with the minimum of disruption.

“Our attitude is ‘the show must go on’ so we quickly assembled a team to staff the event and create a welcoming atmosphere for all those who came along.”

Mr Lyford added: “With the dust settling, we want to thank everyone again for a great night. There were some very close competitive bouts all night. Thanks to East Midlands officials, all the boxers and their coaches for making the journey. Sorry to those boxers who didn’t get on, we will look to get you on next time. Thanks again to the volunteers, matchmakers, the brilliant support and lastly Northampton Town Centre Hotel - Accor Group.