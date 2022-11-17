Northampton Hope Centre’s Christmas fair happening this Sunday – here’s what you can expect

Northampton Hope Centre’s Christmas fair will be taking place this Sunday (November 20) from 10am until 3pm in Ash Street.

There will be 19 stalls, Santa’s Grotto, and the cafe will open for hot drinks, cakes and light refreshments.

The fair poses a great opportunity for Christmas shopping, with stalls selling jewellery, books, art, wax melts, bath bombs, and there will also be a flower arranger.

Pictured is the Hope Centre's last Christmas fair in 2019. This year's will be the first in three years and the first in their Ash Street building.

Families do not need to book Santa’s Grotto in advance and it is priced at £2 per child, which allows them to meet Santa and receive a gift.

Tanya Haji-Miller community and events fundraiser at the Hope Centre said: “This is our first Christmas fair in three years and the first in our Ash Street building. We hope this will give people the opportunity to see where we work from and learn more about what we do.”

The cafe kitchen will be run by Aaron, one the Hope Centre’s service users and volunteers. Not only has he been trained to lead the kitchen, but he is also a peer mentor.

“When our chef is on annual leave, Aaron takes over and runs the kitchen,” said Tanya. “He opens up, prepares for the day and has all the responsibility. He has massively stepped up and we are all delighted to see him in his element and the positive attitude he brings.”

