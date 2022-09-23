Northampton Hope Centre launches initiative to involve children in the Harvest food journey

Northampton Hope Centre’s new harvest initiative aims to involve children in the journey of harvest food donations from donation to plate

Children and schools will be attaching short messages ‘of hope’ onto the front of donated food. Their warehouse staff and teams of volunteers are sharing photographs and details of the food journey as it moves through Hope and into the hands of its service users. The short messages will bring an additional smile to those that use the food club service.

The rising cost of goods and increase in energy prices are causing severe financial hardship for many households across the UK. Harvest time is an important time for Northampton Hope Centre as it stores food for distribution to those in financial hardship during the winter months. This year, children will be able to engage with the Hope team and learn how donated food is distributed and received in the local community. The initiative aims to educate and inform children about the value of giving and social solidarity to support those disadvantaged.

“We want to give children an insight into what happens with their donated food beyond Harvest. To show the journey of the food from donation to plate, and the value a single donation has when part of a collective effort,” said a spokesman for the Hope Centre."Schools can ask us to attend assemblies to discuss the work we do at Northampton Hope Centre. Businesses and individuals can also get involved in the campaign,” the spokesman added.