Northampton Hope Centre given £5,000 donation by Amazon fulfillment centre in Daventry

A Northampton charity that provides support to those affected by poverty and exclusion has received a £5,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Northampton Hope Centre was nominated by a member of the Amazon team to benefit from a special Covid-19 initiative as part of the firm's programme to support the communities around its UK operating locations.

Amazon Daventry site leader Vivek Khanka said: “We’re proud to support organisations that are making a real difference in our community like Northampton Hope Centre.

Sonia Marshall from Amazon Daventry (left) and Hope Centre head of corporate engagement Noo Jarvill

"Its staff and volunteers have been a great support to people in Northampton during Covid-19 and we want to lend a helping hand with this donation.”

The Hope Centre provides practical support and the training and skills necessary to improve employability.

The charity campaigns against poverty and aims to improve the lives of anyone affected by homelessness through services, training, campaigning and advocacy.

Head of corporate engagement Noo Jarvill added: “Thank you so very much for this wonderfully generous donation.

"These much needed funds will have a direct impact and be put towards supporting the homeless and those in poverty in our local area.