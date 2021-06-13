Northampton homes hit by power cut just before England's Euro 2020 game against Croatia
"We are sorry about the power cut in Northampton NN1 and surrounding areas."
Northampton homes were hit by a power cut this afternoon (Sunday, June 13) moments before England s first Euro 2020 game.
Western Power Distribution (WPD) tweeted at 1.25pm this afternoon saying that NN1 and the surrounding areas were affected.
WPD said: "We are sorry about the power cut in Northampton NN1 and surrounding areas. Engineers are working to have all properties back on."
The company tweeted an hour later saying they had sorted the issue - 35 minutes into the England game, which kicked off at 2pm.
WPD said: "All the power supplies have been restored for the Northampton power cut. Apologies again for the fault today."