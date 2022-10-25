Northampton heroes crowned winners at BBC’s ‘Make a Difference Awards’

Pictured are the representatives of Niamh's Next Step, winner of the Fundraiser award, with the ceremony's co-host and BBC presenter Annabel Amos. Photo: BBC Radio Northampton.

Eight community champions have been announced as winners in an award scheme run by BBC Radio Northampton, and the 38 other local stations across England.

The ‘Make a Difference Awards’ celebrate those who have made a difference in their communities and were nominated by listeners. The ceremony took place on October 21 at Franklin’s Gardens.

Shahid Hussain editor at BBC Radio Northampton said: “It’s such an honour to meet the people and organisations who are truly making a difference in our beloved country.

The awards ceremony was held at Franklin’s Gardens on October 21. Photo: BBC Radio Northampton.

“We are delighted to have been able to celebrate with them.”

Make a Difference was created at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, to recognise remarkable people, and their achievements and contributions to their communities.

Chris Burns head of audio and digital for BBC England said: “In a world where the news can often be quite bleak, it is a way of showing off the best of people.

“We have really enjoyed hearing the stories of those who have gone above and beyond, and sharing them with our listeners.”

Annabel Amos and Bernie Keith, BBC presenters and co-hosts of the awards ceremony. Photo: BBC Radio Northampton.

Make a Difference began as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support, which evolved into the awards scheme to recognise the work of people in their communities.

To date, more than nine million people have interacted with Make a Difference across all 39 local BBC radio stations.

Below are the winners in the eight categories in Northampton:

Mandy Brooker, winner of the Volunteer award

Awarded to an individual who makes a real difference to the community by giving up their time voluntarily to help out a charity or good cause.

Byfield Good Neighbours, winner of the Community Group award

Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others in the community.

Niamh’s Next Step, winner of the Fundraiser award

Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a charity or good cause.

Sophie Howe, winner of the Carer award

Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group by caring for them on a regular basis.

Dale and Linda McKeown, winners of the Great Neighbour award

Awarded to an individual or group who helps make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness.

Ali Everitt, winner of the Key Worker award

Awarded to a key worker who has gone above and beyond their call of duty to help others.

Tim and Ute Graham, winners of the Environmental award

Awarded to an individual or group who helps to make where we live more environmentally friendly.

Northamptonshire Walks, winner of The Together award

