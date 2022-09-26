Northampton half marathon: Pictures of thousands of runners taking on the 13.1 mile route around town

News you can trust since 1931
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

By Carly Odell
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:07 pm

Thousands of runners took part in a half marathon across Northampton over the weekend.

Starting outside The Guildhall, the 13.1 mile route took participants up Abington Street, out to the Racecourse and Brackmills before reaching the finish line at Delapre Abbey on Sunday (September 25).

The weather held out and was almost perfect for long distance runs. There were also plenty of smiles around the course as runners enjoyed the route.

Below are photographs taken during the Northampton half marathon.

