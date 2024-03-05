Northampton hairdresser to take on ‘blow dry marathon’ in aid of animal charity close to her heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly experienced Northampton hairdresser will be taking on a ‘blow dry marathon day’ later this month, in aid of an animal charity close to her heart.

Helinnê Hindle set up Alien Hair more than six years ago and runs her business from Wiles Studios, in St Edmund’s Street.

She has worked in the hairdressing industry for 16 years and having only stuck with one salon, Helinnê knew it was the right time to go independent and put her “stamp on everything”.

The 30-year-old is a vivid and lived-in colour specialist, experimenting with what she describes as “weird and wonderful” styles.

It is of utmost importance to Helinnê that she offers a “safe space for anybody” and when they are in her chair they feel empowered to be their “authentic selves”.

When asked what response Alien Hair has had since the founder took on this venture in 2017, Helinnê said: “It’s been amazing and the support I have is incredible. All of my clients and regulars have been coming for such a long time.”

The founder’s important work extends to giving back to charity, and this month will see her take on a ‘blow dry marathon day’ in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

Helinnê will attempt to do as many blow dry treatments as she can in a 10-hour period on Tuesday, March 26.

“Anyone who knows me says I’m a crazy cat lady,” said Helinnê. “I adore animals and wanted to choose a charity that gives voices to animals that can’t speak up for themselves. They are amazing at rescuing strays and it’s all voluntary.”

She said: “It’s going to be full on but I’ll be making my clients feel good and their donations are for a great cause.”

Each customer is asked to donate £20 for Animals In Need, but Helinnê says they are welcome to donate more if they wish.

Helinnê is nearly booked up for the day, with only a few appointments remaining. She hopes to complete at least 25 blow dry treatments that day and smash her £500 fundraising target.